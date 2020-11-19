Mr. Willie Lee Moore



Mr. Willie Lee Moore transitioned to glory on November 13, 2020, two days before his 92nd. earthly birthday, after a brief illness. Born November 15, 1928, to Marie J. Moore and Willie S. Boykins in Demopolis, Alabama (Green County). He graduated from Jones High School in 1948, Green County, Alabama. He moved to Canton, Ohio in 1949 seeking greater opportunities. Mr. Moore is a 15 year Veteran of the United States Navy. He also retired from Republic Steel after 43 years of service. He was a long time member of the Steel Workers Labor Union, 70 plus years. He served as past Vice Present of Local 1200 and recently retired as President of S.O.A.R. (Steel Worker Retirees). Mr. Moore was a faithful 70 year member of Union Baptist Church where he worked on the Food Bank for the past 17 years. For 30 years he worked with the youth in the area as past president and coach for the Southeast Mighty Mite Baseball. This service lead to his 2010 induction into Hall of Fame Class at the Jack Babe Stearn Police Boy's Club Community Center.



Preceded in death by his late wife, Bernice Moore; and son, Reginald Moore; also his mother and his father. He leaves to cherish his precious memory children: Josephine Bryant of Passic, New Jersey; Charlene (Ralph) Bradley of Canton, Ohio; Darlene (Tommy) Thomas of Massillon, Ohio; Shawna Moore of Columbus, Ohio; Gregory L. Moore of Detroit, Michigan; Darryl ( Mary) Moore of Canton, Ohio. Virginia Heidelberg, significant other, and sons, Tony and Neil. Also 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.



Services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 12 noon at North Lawn Cemetery. Pastor Sherman Martin, Jr. will give the words of comfort.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store