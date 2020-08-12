Willis G. Evans
age 92, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He was born in Paden City, W.Va., on Oct. 21, 1928 to the late Ralph and Ethel (Ash) Evans. Willis was an Army Veteran and retired (owner/operator) truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mildred Evans in 2015; a sister, Geneva Weiland; a grandson and a great-grandson. Willis is survived by a son, Gary (Gail) Evans; a brother, Marion (Yvonne) Evans; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Per his wishes no services are planned at this time. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Senior Care Center for their kind and compassionate care. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
