Wilma A. Harris
was born September 3, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Wilma attended South Market School and McKinley High School. Wilma's employers included; The Hoover Company, U.S. Chemical and Merit Plastics. Left to cherish Wilma's memory are her five children Jill L. Snell, Marvin E. Harris, Mindi S. Harris, Scott A. (Tonetta) Harris all of Canton, OH and Marla K. (Bruce) Thompson of Columbus, OH, sisters Debra Dunn of Cleveland, OH, Marie and Patricia Redd, brother Reginald "Reggie" (Emma) Redd all of Cincinnati, OH.
Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM formerly Deliverance Christian Church (2130 31st St NW. Canton, 44709) where services will be held at 12:00 PM with Pastor Sherman Martin officiating. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 30, 2020