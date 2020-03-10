|
|
Wilma Baus
97, of N. Canton died March 6, 2020. She was born in Canton to her parents Andreas & Veronica Grosschmidt. She was a graduate of Timken High School and had been employed at Leonard Agency for 10 years and Ohio Car & Truck Leasing for 19 years. She was a woman of great faith and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, N. Canton over 60 years and was also a member of the Women's Guild, and Small Christian Communities. She had volunteered at St. Luke Home and House of Loreto.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Baus; three brothers, Joseph, Frank and Edward Grosschmidt; four sisters, Emily Kelp, Caroline Brendel, Mary Shockling, and Veronica Dellaripa; and beloved grandson, Tony Miller. Wilma is survived by son, Bill (Kathy) Baus of N. Canton; daughters, Elaine (Rick) Roth of Lenexa, Kan., Barbara (Mark) Nixon of Greentown, Carol (Craig) Beahm of Fort Collins, Colo., Diane Miller of Uniontown, and Jeanette (Tom) Raptis of Cincinnati; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two step-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton (241 S. Main St. N. Canton) with Fr. John Keehner as celebrant. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020