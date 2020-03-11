|
|
|
Wilma Baus
Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton (241 S. Main St. N. Canton) with Fr. John Keehner as celebrant. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020