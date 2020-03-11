Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton
241 S. Main St.
N. Canton, OH
Wilma Baus

Wilma Baus Obituary
Wilma Baus

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church of North Canton (241 S. Main St. N. Canton) with Fr. John Keehner as celebrant. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020
