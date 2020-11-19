Wilma Charlene Truman81, of Brewster, OH, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on November 16, 2020, following a brief illness. She was reunited with many family members including her husband Frankie L. Truman. She was born in Clay County, WV, on April 12, 1939, to the late Lonnie A. Walls and Freda Mae (Butcher) Walls. She married Frankie L. Truman on December 24, 1955. Charlene lived most of her life in this area. She deeply loved her children and grandchildren. She will be forever treasured in our hearts as a nurturer, with a kind and caring heart, who loved taking care of everyone. She always, naturally and selflessly, went above and beyond when it came to being a mother (and grandmother) and had a way of making us all feel special. She did it all with boundless devotion, compassion, and patience. Her love had no end and we were blessed to have been called "hers". She will also be fondly remembered for cooking the most amazing meals that any of us have ever tasted and for her love of cleaning.She is survived by children: Frank (Patty) Truman of Florida, Diane (Kenny) Guiffre of Beach City, Donna (Terry) Girt of Brewster, Trish (Jeff) Davis of Brewster, Brenda (Dave Haddorn) Prince of Beach City, Benny (Melissa) Truman of Beach City, Nicole (Tim) Freeman of Brewster; son- in-law, Mike Blaney of Wilmot; 23 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings (and their spouses): Roy, Perry, Mike, Mary, Shirley, and Jane. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frankie L. Truman; daughter, Pam Blaney, daughter, Sandy Yoder; son-in-law, Richard Yoder; and siblings: Harlan, Johnny, and Hazel. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Mercy Medical Center ICU.Services are being postponed but words of encouragement, sharing of memories, and prayers would all be appreciated. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling arrangements.Spidell - Brewster330-767-3737