Wilma J. Burgess"TOGETHER AGAIN"Age 89, of Magnolia, passed away Wed., May 6, 2020. She was born July 5, 1930 in Pasco, WA, a daughter of the late Raymond and Vera (Wright) Copeland, and had been a Magnolia resident since 1995. Wilma retired in 1980 from Fishers Foods, after 14 years' service, where she was a clerk. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Wilma proudly served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Burgess, on Dec. 20, 2003, and two sons, David and Christopher Suteu. She is survived by one daughter and three sons: Catherine Yapko, George (Rita) Suteu, Michael (Kim) Suteu, and Matt (Shirley) Suteu; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with one on the way.Due to health concerns, a private family service will be held in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Deacon Dave Kenney officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. James Catholic Church at a later date and will be on the funeral home web site and announced in The Repository. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wilma's memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 400 West Lisbon St., Waynesburg, OH 44688. Condolences may be sent to:Gordon, (330) 866-9425