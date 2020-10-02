1/1
WILMA L. ROBINSON
Wilma L. Robinson

Wilma Lee Robinson, 68, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020. She was born in West Virginia to the late Charles and Edith Shreve. A lifelong resident of the Akron-Canton area, Wilma graduated from Glenwood High School in Canton and went on to earn her Master of Science in Education from Ohio State University. She retired from the State of Ohio as a Day Care Licensing Specialist; and was married to the late Elliot Robinson. Wilma was active in the church in both the Akron and Canton Communities.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, and sister. She especially loved being a Nana and GG. Wilma made friends everywhere she would go and was loved by all.

A memorial service for family and friends will take place (TODAY) Friday, October 2, 2020 at Louisville Baptist Temple, 6565 Columbus Rd., Louisville, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any charitable organization in Wilma's memory.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2020.
