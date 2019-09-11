|
|
Wilma M. Hopf, 1920-2019
Age 98, of Centreville, Miss., died Saturday Sept 7, 2019 following an extended illness. Born in Canton to the late John & Edith (Nist) Quinn she had moved to Mississippi in 2003. She was a graduate of McKinley High School, retired from Aultman Hospital, was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton and the A.A.R.P.
She is survived by her grandson, Christopher Hopf of Forest,Miss.; daughter-in-law, Debie Hopf of Closter, Miss. and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Hopf. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Hopf and son, Eldon Hopf.
Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Edward L. Beneleit as celebrant. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 11, 2019