Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Hopf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma M. Hopf


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma M. Hopf Obituary
Wilma M. Hopf, 1920-2019

Age 98, of Centreville, Miss., died Saturday Sept 7, 2019 following an extended illness. Born in Canton to the late John & Edith (Nist) Quinn she had moved to Mississippi in 2003. She was a graduate of McKinley High School, retired from Aultman Hospital, was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton and the A.A.R.P.

She is survived by her grandson, Christopher Hopf of Forest,Miss.; daughter-in-law, Debie Hopf of Closter, Miss. and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Hopf. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Elliott Hopf and son, Eldon Hopf.

Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Edward L. Beneleit as celebrant. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wackerly Funeral Home
Download Now