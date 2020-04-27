|
|
Wilma M. Nolen
"Together Again"
91, passed away on April 23, 2020. She was born in Sistersville, WV, to the late Earl and Zelma DeLong on February 3, 1929. She grew up in Michigan but spent most of her life in Jackson Township. She enjoyed fishing, garage sales with her husband and spending winters in Okeechobee, FL.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel "Junior" Nolen; daughters, Bonny Nolen and Pamela Stevens; brothers, Gene, Virgil and Leon DeLong; and a sister, Pearl DeLong. Wilma is survived by her son, Larry (Sandra) Nolen; son-in-law, Mark Stevens, grandchildren, Larry Nolen Jr, Samantha Nolen, Joshua Stevens, and Jason Stevens; great-grandchildren, Amber Nolen, Hailey and Dylan Stevens; sister, Evelyn Chilcote; and a sister-in-law, Lila DeLong.
Thank you to the Staff at Jackson Ridge Rehab for the love and compassion that they gave to "Gramma".
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com A private burial will take place at Sunset Hills Memory Garden.
Paquelet Funeral Home& Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2020