Wilma Marie Wood Pennington

Wilma Marie Wood Pennington Obituary
Wilma Marie Wood Pennington

Together Again

Went to Heaven on August 12, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her husband William L. Pennington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William O. Wood, and Velva Melissa Neal Wood, and her husband. She was 78 years old. She is survived by her brother, John F. Wood; brothers and sisters-in-love, Bob and Doris Pennington, and sister-in-love, Betty Nevills; nephews, Steven Pennington, Wayne and Kerry Nevills, Larry and Laura Nevills; and nieces, Marissa and Catherine Nevills, and cousins.

She graduated from John Brown University in 1963 with a degree in Business. She worked at the Department of Police Administration at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., and the Department of Human Services in Canton, Ohio. She attended the Nazarene Church in Springdale, Ark., Southern Baptist Church in Bloomington, Ind., American Baptist Church in North Canton, Ohio, and Cathedral of Life Non-Denominational Church in Canton, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 14, 2019
