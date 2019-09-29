|
|
Wilma Marie Wood Pennington
"Together Again"
went to Heaven on
August 12, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her husband, William L. Pennington. She was preceded in death by her parents, William O. Wood, and Velva Melissa Neal Wood; and her husband. She was 78 years old.
She is survived by her brother, John F. Wood; brother and sister-in-love, Bob and Doris Pennington; and sister-in-love, Betty Nevills; nephews, Steven Pennington, Wayne and Kerry Nevills, Larry and Laura Nevills; and nieces, Marissa and Catherine Nevills; and cousins. She graduated from John Brown University in 1963 with a degree in Business. She worked at the Department of Police Administration at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, and the Department of Human Services in Canton, Ohio. She attended the Nazarene Church in Springdale, Arkansas, Southern Baptist Church in Bloomington, Indiana, American Baptist Church in North Canton, Ohio, and Cathedral of Life Non-Denominational Church in Canton, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Cathedral of Life, 2130 - 31st Street N.W., Canton. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 29, 2019