Wilma Troyerage 77, of Hartville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 10, 2020. She was born on Sept. 19, 1942 to the late Andrew and Nettie (Schlabach) Helmuth, married Wallace H. Troyer on Sept. 13, 1962, and lived in Hartville all her life except for the three years she lived in Homeworth, Ohio. She spent her early married years as a homemaker taking care of her children and volunteering at Aultman Hospital. As her children grew, she and her husband became foster parents and nurtured many children in difficult circumstances. Wilma had a natural talent with crafts and flowers. She catered many weddings and also provided the flowers. She helped manage the Hartville Hardware Greenhouse for 26 years. For many years she owned and managed the lemonade stand at the Hartville Flea Market. Lastly, she worked for Caring Senior Services until March of this year when she stepped down to care for her husband who was terminally ill. Wally passed away April 24, 2020 and Wilma passed away 47 days later.She is survived by her children, Dave (Betti) Troyer, Tim Troyer, Marlin (Kathy) Troyer, Tena Ojo, Micah Troyer and Zach (Jenn) Troyer; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brother, Ervin Helmuth; and sisters-in-law, Elsie Helmuth and Miriam Helmuth-Brunk. Preceded in death by husband, Wallace H. Troyer; grandson, Seth Troyer; siblings, Barbara (Walter) Byler, Emma Helmuth, Orva Helmuth and Andrew Jr. Helmuth; and sister-in-law, Mary Helmuth.Calling hours are Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church. Funeral services are Sunday 10 a.m. in the church with Pastor Eugene Sommers officiating. Final resting place is Walnut Grove Cemetery. The funeral can be viewed live at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook.Arnold 330-877-9364