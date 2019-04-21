|
|
Wilma Wortman 1923-2019
96, of Canton passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born February 24, 1923 in Canton, Ohio to the late Albert and Matlida Rufle. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton and also a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John; brothers, Albert and Gaylord Rufle; son-in-law, James Stimmel Wilma is survived by her daughters, Nancy Stimmel, Barbara (Stan) Truman and Bonnie (Bob) Edmundson; eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A private service was held at the convenience of the family. Burial in Forest Hill Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel was entrusted with they arrangements. The family would like donations made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Wilma name.
Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019