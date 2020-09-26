1/1
WINIFRED E. GERMAN
1936 - 2020
Winifred E. German

83, of, Massillon, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born November 2, 1936 in Odd, West Virginia to Jess Eugene and Icie Susan (Summer) Blanchard. Winnie married Richard J. German on November 16, 1996. They shared 24 loving years together. She worked as a librarian for over 15 years at Massillon Public Library and the library at Church of Christ. Winnie enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles and shopping. She also loved nature in all forms, especially a fresh snow fall, walking outside and bird watching. Her greatest passion in life, however, was being a wife, mother and grandmother. Winnie loved to spend time with her family. Her grandchildren meant the world to her.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Richard; children: Earl (Sonya) Ash of Massillon, Karl (Annette) Ash of Canton and Donald (Camey) Ash of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren: Jennifer (Landon) Davis, Benjamin (Lydia Ann) Ash, Ethan (Melissa) Ash, Samantha (Ben) Hess, Kenleigh Ash, and Mackenzie Ash; great- grandchildren: Lydia and Ada Davis, and Morgan Elizabeth Ash. In addition to her parents, Winnie was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth W. Ash; brothers, Billy Blanchard and Gene Blanchard; and sister, Marlene Lopez.

A Celebration of Winifred's life will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Those unable to attend the service may go to: www.paquelet.com and click on Facebook Live Streaming at

7 p.m. to watch the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7 p.m. before the service.

Burial will take place at Victory Cemetery in Tyler County, West Virginia.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
SEP
28
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
