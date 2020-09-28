Winifred E.
German
A Celebration of Winifred's life will be held on (Tonight) Monday, September 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Those unable to attend the service may go to: www.paquelet.com
and click on Facebook Live Streaming at 7 p.m. to watch the service.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on (Today) Monday from 5-7 p.m. before the service. Burial will take place at Victory Cemetery in Tyler County, West Virginia
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222