WINIFRED E. GERMAN
Winifred E.

German

A Celebration of Winifred's life will be held on (Tonight) Monday, September 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Those unable to attend the service may go to: www.paquelet.com and click on Facebook Live Streaming at 7 p.m. to watch the service.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on (Today) Monday from 5-7 p.m. before the service. Burial will take place at Victory Cemetery in Tyler County, West Virginia

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
SEP
28
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
