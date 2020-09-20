Winifred N. Crosnicker
96, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born March 24, 1924 in England one of ten children to the late Horace and Gladys Worker. Winifred volunteered with the Red Cross, Family Services with the military and Salvation Army. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, working in her gardens, reading, and painting and had a love for animals.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Mervyn: eight siblings and son-in-law, John Ley. Winifred was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be dearly missed by her children, Dale (Suzanne) Crosnicker and Jill Ley; grandchildren, Jason (Nikki) Ley, Joseph (Sarah) Ley, Michael (Stacy) Crosnicker and Mark (fiancée Laura) Crosnicker; great grandchildren, Brandon Ley, Alexander Ley, Kaitlin Ley, Brooks Crosnicker and Brady Crosnicker; brother, Barry (Murila) Worker and a host of nieces, nephews and family.
Due to Covid 19 restriction there will be no services. In honoring Winifred wishes she will be cremated and inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfunerhome.com
