1/
Winifred N. Crosnicker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred N. Crosnicker

96, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born March 24, 1924 in England one of ten children to the late Horace and Gladys Worker. Winifred volunteered with the Red Cross, Family Services with the military and Salvation Army. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, working in her gardens, reading, and painting and had a love for animals.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Mervyn: eight siblings and son-in-law, John Ley. Winifred was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be dearly missed by her children, Dale (Suzanne) Crosnicker and Jill Ley; grandchildren, Jason (Nikki) Ley, Joseph (Sarah) Ley, Michael (Stacy) Crosnicker and Mark (fiancée Laura) Crosnicker; great grandchildren, Brandon Ley, Alexander Ley, Kaitlin Ley, Brooks Crosnicker and Brady Crosnicker; brother, Barry (Murila) Worker and a host of nieces, nephews and family.

Due to Covid 19 restriction there will be no services. In honoring Winifred wishes she will be cremated and inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfunerhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved