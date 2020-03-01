|
|
Wonda M. Friedman
Age 93, of Canton, died Friday morning in Aultman Compassionate Care following an extended illness. A life resident of Canton, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Carrie (Formet) Fete. She was a graduate of Timken High School; retired from Sugardale Foods; and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.
She is survived by her sons: Donald (Cindy) Friedman of Waterford, PA., Tom (Dawne) Friedman of Louisville; daughter, Susan Schneider of Canton; grandchildren: Jason, David, Jessica, Aaron (Emily), Lauren, Tara, Stacy (Jay); great-grandchildren: Isaac, Alaric; and very close friend, Susan Deitrick. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Richard Friedman; brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Ann Fete; brother-in-law, Tom Friedman and sister-in-law, Alice Friedman.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home with Fr. John E. Sheridan STL officiating. A private burial for the family will be held in St. Peter's Cemetery. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at:
www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly, 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020