Wretha M. (Buchanan) McMaster
"Together Forever"
age 92, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born in LaGrande, Oregon on September 29, 1927 to the late David and Madeline Buchanan. Her family lived many places on the West Coast before settling in San Francisco, CA, where she met the love of her life, William L. McMaster, who served in the U.S. Navy. In 1947, the two relocated to North Canton, Ohio where they remained life-long residents.
She was the loving mother of her four children: Michaela L. (Rick) Archer; Kelly D. (Susan) McMaster; Stacy A. (Thomas) Green and Sean R. McMaster. She was the grandmother to six grandchildren, Aaron A. Archer; Drew L. (Ashley) Archer; Amanda L. Archer; Courtney A. (Green) Lytle; Cody T. Green and Heather Green, of whom she was all very proud. She was a great-grandmother to seven great-grandchildren that always brightened her day and who loved their 'Grandma Mac'. She was a charter member of and continued to be a very active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary 2223, holding many offices throughout the years. She was a bowler, golfer, loved to read and play cards (euchre) and a great fan of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. We knew not to call her during the time these programs were on because she simply would not answer! She loved watching golf and many sports on TV, and while in the long-term care facility started to enjoy Bingo. Many thanks to the staff and caregivers at Altercare of Nobles Pond where she was a resident for more than a year.
In addition to her beloved husband of 50 years, William "Willy" McMaster, and her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Stacy A. Green. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Richard N. (Margaret) McMaster and niece Beth (Edward) Niewiadomski, nephews Timothy (Kris) McMaster and Robert (Stacy) McMaster and many great nieces and great nephews.
Services are pending, but will be limited to family and close friends. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Sunset Hills Burial Park. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date when we can bring family and friends together safely.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice in Wretha's name.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.