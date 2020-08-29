Wylie Austin Scott
went home to be with His Lord and Savior on August 27, 2020. Wylie was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather that cherished the time he got to spend with his family. Wylie was born September 22, 1938 in Coraopolis, PA and later moved to Marietta, OH, where he graduated from High School. Wylie joined the Navy where he served in the Korean War. Wylie married his High School Sweetheart, Mona Joyce (Doughty) Scott, on May 27, 1961. They lived in Marietta where he worked for Drevo Corporation until receiving a job at Republic Steel Corp in Cleveland. Wylie later was transferred to the Massillon location of Republic Steel in 1978, where he worked for 48 years until his retirement. Wylie was an active member and served as Deacon and Financial Secretary at Marietta Gospel Center, Suburban Heights Baptist Church, Perry Baptist Church and Fellowship Baptist Church. Wylie's favorite scripture passage was Psalm 139:23-24 "Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: And see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting." Wylie loved the Lord and was an example to his children of the importance of knowing the Lord as their Savior and serving faithfully in the local church. Wylie was known as a man of great faith to all. Wylie also was known by his generosity. It has been often said he would give the shirt off his back for someone that was in need. He was one of the most loving, compassionate, and caring persons we have known. One of Wylie's favorite places to visit was Myrtle Beach, SC. Which, through the Lord's grace, he was able to enjoy with his wife and family one last time in July. It was God's perfect timing to be there together as a whole family.
He is survived by his loving wife Mona who he loved so dearly for 59 years. His son Todd Austin Scott and daughter-in-law Rochelle Ann (Zook) Scott. His Grandchildren Seth Austin Scott and Julia Ellen (Young) Scott, Emmie Annalyn Scott and Caden Austin Scott, Austin Lee Scott, Alicia Mona (Scott) Kernell and Caleb Lee Kernell. He was preceded in Death by his daughter Kimberly Ann (Scott) White. Survived by Grandchildren Jacob Larry and Erin Amanda White and Ella Ann. Jared Scott and Jenna Marie White. Also preceded in death by his Sister Eleanor Wallace. Survived by his Brother Charles Scott, and Sister Martha Taylor along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Sunday August 30, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Fellowship Baptist Church, 3741 Fohl St. SW Canton, Ohio 44706 with calling hours one hour before the service (2:00 pm to 3:00 pm). For the protection of others and to be in obedience with the state mandate, we ask that you wear a mask and follow the social distancing guidelines while attending the calling hours and service. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
