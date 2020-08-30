Wylie Austin Scott
Funeral services will be Sunday August 30, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Fellowship Baptist Church, 3741 Fohl St. SW Canton, Ohio 44706 with calling hours one hour before the service (2:00 pm to 3:00 pm). For the protection of others and to be in obedience with the state mandate, we ask that you wear a mask and follow the social distancing guidelines while attending the calling hours and service. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2020.