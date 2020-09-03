Yolanda "Loni" Girten Brunner
age 63, of Alliance, passed away peacefully in her home on Sept. 1st following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She will be forever loved by all who knew her.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 4th from 3-5 p.m. at Paquelet Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. The full obituary is available for viewing online at www.paqueletfalk. com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families
Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sep. 3, 2020.