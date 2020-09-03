1/1
Yolanda Girten "Loni" Brunner
Yolanda "Loni" Girten Brunner

age 63, of Alliance, passed away peacefully in her home on Sept. 1st following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She will be forever loved by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 4th from 3-5 p.m. at Paquelet Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. The full obituary is available for viewing online at www.paqueletfalk. com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867

Published in The Repository on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bonnie Smith
Classmate
September 2, 2020
Jill Brunner
September 2, 2020
a loved one
September 2, 2020
Lonnie was a good friend and and exceptional PT assistance who loved the patients she cared for on a daily basis. She will be missed
Steve Leppla
Coworker
