Yvette J. Siemering
passed away in Mason, Ohio, on Friday, March 13th, at the age of 95. Yvette was born in Canton, Ohio, on May 19, 1924, to Evelyne (Saunders) Keats and Joseph H. Keats. She is preceded in death by her sister, Beatrice (William) Belknap. She is survived by her daughters, Lynne Barko of Clearwater, Fla., and Jill (Bruce) Deyo of Lebanon, Ohio; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Yvette was blessed with three great loves during her lifetime that preceded her in death, James (Jim) Ecrement, father to Lynne and Jill; Marcel Vandeputte and Arthur (Art) Siemering.
She worked as the Executive Director of the Stark County Dental Society until 1984 and was a 35-year member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, which promotes civic improvements through volunteer service. She served as President of Canton Trirosis and also as President of the Northeast District of Ohio Federated Clubs covering seven counties. Her volunteer work included teaching Sunday school, leading Girl Scouts, assisting Meals on Wheels, working with the , helping disabled children, and ushering at the Canton Civic Center and Canton Civic Opera. Upon retiring she moved to Spring Hill, Fla. She had a deep faith and was involved in the missions of First United Methodist Church (SpringLife Church), including serving as First Leader of Faith Circle, Bereavement Chairman, and as a member of numerous committees over the years. She was active throughout her life, be it playing golf, hosting bridge group, or dinner out with friends. Her love of family was a cornerstone of her life. She brought love, elegance and kindness wherever she went, and she will be deeply missed.
Memorial gifts may be made to SpringLife Church, 9344 Spring Hill Dr., Spring Hill, FL 34608. Yvette's ashes will be interred at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton, OH, next to her late husband James Ecrement. Please visit Breitenbach-anderson.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020