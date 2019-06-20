The Repository Obituaries
|
YVONNE E. ALLEN


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
YVONNE E. ALLEN Obituary
Yvonne E. Allen

72, of Massillon, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Laurels of Massillon. She was born in Massillon on September 13, 1946, to the late Kenneth and Barbara (Smilan) Schaffter and retired from the former Massillon State Hospital.

She is survived by a son, Zachary Allen; a granddaughter, Ariella; and a brother,

Kenneth (Laura) Schaffter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Allen.

Following her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the

arrangements.

Spidell – Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on June 20, 2019
