Yvonne E. Allen
72, of Massillon, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Laurels of Massillon. She was born in Massillon on September 13, 1946, to the late Kenneth and Barbara (Smilan) Schaffter and retired from the former Massillon State Hospital.
She is survived by a son, Zachary Allen; a granddaughter, Ariella; and a brother,
Kenneth (Laura) Schaffter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Allen.
Following her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the
arrangements.
Spidell – Mount Eaton
330-359-5252
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on June 20, 2019