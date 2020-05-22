Yvonne Rosalind Bable
1946 - 2020
Yvonne Rosalind Bable

73, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Massillon on August 23, 1946 to the late James and Minnie Flanagan and was a 1964 graduate of Canton McKinley High School. Yvonne retired from Republic Steel following over 30 years as a steel worker. She loved going fishing and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, James, Ronald and Charles Flanagan and Debra Dillow; great grandson, Dylan James Bable and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Bable. She leaves her sister, Beverly (John) Maples of Alabama; daughters, Mary (Terry) Greer of Martin's Ferry, Karen Bable (Thomas Carroll) of French Creek, W.Va. Kimberly Bable of Canton and Michelle Bable of Martin's Ferry; sons, Kenneth Bable of Woodsfield, Ohio and Kevin (Jenna) Bable of Canton; 21 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; nieces, whom she was a 2nd mother too, Stephanie Huggins and Brittany Jones; and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, will be private for the immediate family. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
