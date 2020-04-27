|
Zachary Thomas Rebillot
Age 33 of Charlotte, N.C. passed suddenly on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Zachary was born in Canton, Ohio on January 17, 1987 to Tracy and Joe Rebillot. He attended McKinley High School and was involved in baseball, playing on the Diamond Dogs and also in the golf league. He graduated in 2005 and went on to Youngstown State University. There he was the second ever walk-on for their basketball team as well as a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He graduated college in 2010 with a degree in business and utilized that knowledge in medical device sales, as territorial sales manager for Medtronics. Zachary was a fun-loving and generous man, sharing many adventurous times with his life long buddies. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing the slots in Vegas. He was proud of his extensive collection of basketball shoes. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His love for animals found him often visiting aquariums and zoos.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Kyle; cousin, Justine and his beloved dog, Bailey. He leaves behind his mother, Tracy (Denny) Lisk and father, Joseph (Carol) Rebillot; brothers, Grant Lisk and Jake Pertee. Also, his grandmothers and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to the untimely social distancing, a celebration of his life will happen at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Humane Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2020