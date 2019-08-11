|
|
Zachery R. Slagle
Passed away unexpectedly and went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He had accepted Jesus Christ as his savior at a young age. Zach was born on February 18, 1988 in Canton, Ohio to Dale and Jacalyn (Mucklow) Slagle. He was a 2006 graduate of McKinley Senior High School. He loved sports and after playing for the Bulldogs went on to play football at The Ohio State University. He had many offers to play elsewhere, but his passion was for the Buckeye's and he joined the team as a walk on. He also played on teams in Florida, France and Norway. Zach was known for his kind and generous spirit, involving himself in many charitable causes and giving back to the community. Some of his favorites were the Polar Bear Plunge and Project St. Nicholas Returns, where he would dress up as Santa and hand out gifts to under privileged kids. He loved traveling with friends, and easily made new ones wherever he went. He loved his time coaching with the McKinley Freshman team, and enjoyed HOF activities and trivia night at Harmon's Pub, winning many nights.
He is survived by his father, Dale; mother, Jacalyn; step-mother, Lisa; sister, Megan; brother, Nickolaus; sister, Brandi; brother-in-law, Herschel; step-sister and brother, Shawna and Justin; grandmother, Myrna and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, 361 Newbury St. 5th floor Boston, MA 02115. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019