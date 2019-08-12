Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple,
515 Whipple Ave.
NW Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zachery Slagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zachery R. Slagle


1988 - 2019
Send Flowers
Zachery R. Slagle Obituary
Zachery R.

Slagle

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, 361 Newbury St. 5th floor Boston, MA 02115. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zachery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries