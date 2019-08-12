|
Zachery R.
Slagle
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Delaney Young officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, 361 Newbury St. 5th floor Boston, MA 02115. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2019