Zelda Jane Meese "Together Again"
95, of Louisville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born December 28, 1924 in Canton, Ohio to the late Samuel and Wayne (Ida) Townsend. Zelda was a woman of deep faith and attended Pentecostal Temple and Woodlawn Church. She loved going to church and reading the Bible, doing crafts, word finds/crosswords and working in the yard. She also enjoyed the changing of the seasons especially when it snowed.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Jesse Meese in 2005; six children; siblings, Samuel Townsend Jr., James Townsend, Richard Townsend and Edward Townsend; sons-in-law, Marvin Yarnall and Ronald Stauffer. Zelda is survived by three daughters, Donna Yarnall, Carolyn Stauffer and Shelia Meese; grandchildren, Natalie Gialluca, Yvette Feist, Annette Ritchey, Dale Yarnall, Kent Yarnall, Ronald Stauffer and Karla Heinzer; 10 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Nevel; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Church 2800 Woodlawn Ave. NW Canton, Ohio 44708 from 5 pm to 7 pm with social distancing being enforced. Masks are optional. Additional calling hours will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 in the church from 10 am to 11 am with services to follow at 11 am with Pastor Matt Coutcher officiating. For live streaming please visit Woodlawnonline.com, or on Youtube at woodlawnchurchcanton or on Facebook at Woodlawn Church. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. At the request of Zelda, NO FLOWERS, but make a donation to Pentecostal Church of God World Missions, 2705 Brown Trail, Bedford, TX., 76021. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.