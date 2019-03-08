|
Zita K. Wantz
age 88, of Aurora, formerly of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Zita was a graduate of St. Barbara School, Washington High School and Kent State University with a degree in education. She was a teacher at St. Barbara School for 24 years. In addition to her regular teaching duties, she served as PTO vice president, director of the children's choir and cantor for masses. She also served the school in many other roles. She was a member of Rosary Altar Society and K of C Columbian Ladies. She enjoyed gardening and her grandchildren.
Zita is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and
Diane Wantz, Robert and Maureen Wantz, Howard and Tina Wantz; and daughter, Susan Hunter; sister, Rita Reams; grandchildren: Lindsay and Lauren (Amelie) Hunter, Elizabeth (Steve) Connor, Brittany (Kevin) Stegmayer, Howard and Kathryn Wantz, Donald (Chantel) Wantz, William Wantz, Robert and
Michael (Hannah) Wantz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Wantz; brothers: Francis Paulik, Albert Paulik, Karl Paulik and Robert Paulik; and sisters, Anne Bulloch and Mary Snyder; and son-in-law, James B. Hunter.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W., at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Brian Cline celebrant. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m., at Heitger Funeral Home, 639 First St. N.E., Massillon, Ohio 44646, and on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Catholic Church or School 2813 Lincoln Way N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647 or Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2019