Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Home
639 First St. N.E.
Massillon, OH
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way W.
Massillon, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way W.
Massillon, OH
ZITA K. WANTZ


ZITA K. WANTZ Obituary
Zita K. Wantz

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W., at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Brian Cline celebrant. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m., at Heitger Funeral Home, 639 First St. N.E., Massillon, Ohio 44646, and on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Catholic Church or School 2813 Lincoln Way N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647 or Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2019
