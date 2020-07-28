1/
Zita R. Volzer
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Zita R. Volzer

82, passed away on July 26, 2020. She was born on May 22, 1938 the daughter of the late Howard and Anna Volzer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; and two brothers. Zita is survived by her loving family, sisters Mary (Frank) Moll, and Rita (Richard) Davis; and many nieces and nephews.

Private inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
