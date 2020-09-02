Zovinar Najarian Lair
87, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born March 26, 1933 in Port Orange, Florida to the late Hagop and Aghavni Najarian. Zovinar earned a Master of Education from Bob Jones University, Master of Spanish from Middlebury College and a Master of Media from Kent State University. She loved to travel with her late husband, Robert and together led many trips to Cleveland, NYC, Branson and many other places. Zovinar was very wise, a humanitarian, and a major giver. Zovinar retired from Malone University after 30 plus years as a professor of Spanish and Media. She was a member of Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Lair of 51 years; sister, Marian; and brother, Zovak. Zovinar is survived by her children, Patrice Djerejian Shure and Michael (Ruth) Lair; grandchildren: Cameron and Mackenzie Lair; brother, Hovak (Margie) Najarian; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
With social distancing guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday, September 4, 2020 in the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11a.m. with Rev. William Watt officiating. Entombment will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
