ZOVINAR NAJARIAN LAIR
Zovinar Najarian Lair

With social distancing guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on (Tonight) Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Friday, September 4, 2020 in the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11a.m. with Rev. William Watt officiating. Entombment will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
SEP
4
Service
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
SEP
4
Entombment
North Lawn Cemetery
September 2, 2020
Zovie was a very special friend. She was giving, loving and sharing. We worked together on Vacation Bible school and Sunday school. We were like to peas in a pod. We laughed, shared and she was a inspiration to me. I learned so much from Zovie regarding Bible stories. She enjoyed getting costumes ready for teaching stories by bring them to life. She was loved so and will be missed terribly but she is home with her Heavenly Father and at peace. with love
ElisaBeth Durbin
Friend
September 2, 2020
God bless Zovi and Bob for all they did for so many Malone Students.
Pat Roberts, Malone University
Friend
September 2, 2020
Zovie was such a good person. She and Bob were so kind to me when I came to The Church of the Covenant. I will miss seeing her smiling face but she is in a much better place than this world. I'm sure Bob was waiting with open arms for her. God bless your whole family. I know it is hard to say good bye to her but you will see her again some day. Love to all.
Helen Ring
Friend
