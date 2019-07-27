Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Carter Schulte. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Carter Schulte passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, due to metastatic breast cancer, surrounded by her family.

Anne was born July 9, 1977 in Denver. Her parents, Dick and Dinny, had an avid love for the mountains that they shared with Anne and her sister. Anne was raised in an idyllic outdoor setting in Evergreen. She felt extremely grateful to have grown up in this environment, playing outside and developing a strong connection to the outdoors.

Anne was a graduate of Evergreen High School, class of 1995, where she was an All-state volleyball player and National Honor Society member. Anne played collegiately for the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash., and her team advanced to the NAIA National Championships in 1996. At UPS she was a member of the Pi-Beta-Phi sorority and earned a bachelor's degree in art history. Anne went on to earn her master's in architecture from the University of Colorado in Denver in 2006.

Anne was fiercely creative. Her love of art and adventure sparked a passion to explore and expand her world through travel. Anne was at her best when she was finding new places, meeting new people and expressing herself artistically. Her travels led her to many parts of the world including, but not limited to, Europe, Africa, the Caribbean and Turkey.

In 2010, Anne moved to France with her two cats, Harry and Lily. That's where she met her husband, Benjamin Boubekeur Ouaglal. While there, she studied at the Sorbonne and graduated with a degree in French. She taught English at several graduate schools.

The next chapter of their journey brought Anne and Boubekeur from Paris to San Francisco in 2012 where she returned to practicing architecture. They moved to Colorado in October 2018.

Much like her late mother, Anne possessed a genuine warmth and curiosity for the people in her life. Whether she was with an old friend or a new acquaintance, she saw humor in all kinds of situations. Anne's laughter will be missed by many. She was proud of her family and friends and had a remarkable ability to draw out the light she saw in others. Anne naturally made people feel seen, heard and appreciated for who they truly were, including her three four-legged companions.

Anne will be remembered as one who sought out adventure and meaningful experiences. She made connections with others easily and was not afraid to face challenges head on. Anne was a true friend, a loving sister and daughter, and a wonderful wife.

Anne was preceded in death by her mother, Dinny Schulte (Oct. 21, 2012). She is survived by her husband, Boubekeur Ouaglal of Evergreen, her father, Dick Schulte of Evergreen, and her sister, Lisa Schulte of Eugene, Oregon. Her dog, Jack, and two cats, Lily and Harry will miss her tremendously.

Planned celebrations and commemorations of Anne's life will take place on:

• Spiritual celebration on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Schulte home, 34507 Squaw Pass Road, Evergreen, Phone: (303) 674-8205). Anyone is welcome.

• A celebration party for her life will take place on Aug. 24 again at the Schulte's Evergreen home. All are welcome. Details TBD.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Anne's name to the following organizations:

• Breast Cancer Research Foundation (

• Metastatic Breast Cancer Research , Support and Awareness (

• Dumb Friends League (

• Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation ( Anne Carter Schulte passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, due to metastatic breast cancer, surrounded by her family.Anne was born July 9, 1977 in Denver. Her parents, Dick and Dinny, had an avid love for the mountains that they shared with Anne and her sister. Anne was raised in an idyllic outdoor setting in Evergreen. She felt extremely grateful to have grown up in this environment, playing outside and developing a strong connection to the outdoors.Anne was a graduate of Evergreen High School, class of 1995, where she was an All-state volleyball player and National Honor Society member. Anne played collegiately for the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash., and her team advanced to the NAIA National Championships in 1996. At UPS she was a member of the Pi-Beta-Phi sorority and earned a bachelor's degree in art history. Anne went on to earn her master's in architecture from the University of Colorado in Denver in 2006.Anne was fiercely creative. Her love of art and adventure sparked a passion to explore and expand her world through travel. Anne was at her best when she was finding new places, meeting new people and expressing herself artistically. Her travels led her to many parts of the world including, but not limited to, Europe, Africa, the Caribbean and Turkey.In 2010, Anne moved to France with her two cats, Harry and Lily. That's where she met her husband, Benjamin Boubekeur Ouaglal. While there, she studied at the Sorbonne and graduated with a degree in French. She taught English at several graduate schools.The next chapter of their journey brought Anne and Boubekeur from Paris to San Francisco in 2012 where she returned to practicing architecture. They moved to Colorado in October 2018.Much like her late mother, Anne possessed a genuine warmth and curiosity for the people in her life. Whether she was with an old friend or a new acquaintance, she saw humor in all kinds of situations. Anne's laughter will be missed by many. She was proud of her family and friends and had a remarkable ability to draw out the light she saw in others. Anne naturally made people feel seen, heard and appreciated for who they truly were, including her three four-legged companions.Anne will be remembered as one who sought out adventure and meaningful experiences. She made connections with others easily and was not afraid to face challenges head on. Anne was a true friend, a loving sister and daughter, and a wonderful wife.Anne was preceded in death by her mother, Dinny Schulte (Oct. 21, 2012). She is survived by her husband, Boubekeur Ouaglal of Evergreen, her father, Dick Schulte of Evergreen, and her sister, Lisa Schulte of Eugene, Oregon. Her dog, Jack, and two cats, Lily and Harry will miss her tremendously.Planned celebrations and commemorations of Anne's life will take place on:• Spiritual celebration on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Schulte home, 34507 Squaw Pass Road, Evergreen, Phone: (303) 674-8205). Anyone is welcome.• A celebration party for her life will take place on Aug. 24 again at the Schulte's Evergreen home. All are welcome. Details TBD.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Anne's name to the following organizations:• Breast Cancer Research Foundation ( www.bcrf.org • Metastatic Breast Cancer Research , Support and Awareness ( www.metavivor.org • Dumb Friends League ( www.ddfl.giftplans.org • Beverly Willis Architecture Foundation ( https://www.bwaf.org/ Published in Canyon Courier on July 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close