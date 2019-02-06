Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Marie Andrus. View Sign

Born Nov. 12, 1930, and died Jan. 30, 2019, Anne Marie (Drewelow) Andrus lived her 88 years as a giver ...

• She gave joy to her parents Reinhart and Kathleen Drewelow and her siblings David Drewelow and Maxine Gillespie throughout her childhood in Waverly, Minn., and Prineville, Ore.

• She gave her heart to her true love, Dale Andrus, for more than 60 years from Oregon to California, Utah, Virginia and finally Colorado.

• She gave life to Patrick, Peggy and Michael Andrus, her three beloved children.

• She gave a warm home to many including exchange students and friends.

• She gave faithfully to the Catholic church all of her life, with 40 years as a member of the Christ the King congregation during which she spent a decade cooking for Monsignor Hoffman.

• She gave to numerous charities, especially animal and social causes.

• She gave an impartial ear and great wisdom to her four grandchildren, Amelia, Emily, Tao and Maya.

• She gave her passion for baking (for which she won awards) to countless lucky folks.

• She gave comfort to many who were grieving through her involvement in the Mount Evans Hospice bereavement group.

Friends and family will be celebrating Anne's life at Christ the King Catholic Church in Evergreen on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. Donations can be made to her favorite charity, Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice.

Visit www.EvergreenMemorialPark.com for more information or to write a condolence to the family. Arrangements by Evergreen Mortuary.

26624 N. Turkey Creek Rd.

Evergreen , CO 80439

(303) 674-7750 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Canyon Courier on Feb. 6, 2019

