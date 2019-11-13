Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne "Jeff" (Jeffris) Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anne "Jeff" Jeffris Miller died in Golden on Oct. 31, 2019.

She passed away peacefully at the age of 91, surrounded by her family and compassionate caregivers. Her sense of humor, playful spirit and friendly smile were there with her until the very end.

She was born in Chicago on March 10, 1928, to Marion Willis Jeffris and Rufus Jeffris. She attended North Shore Country Day in Winnetka and Vassar College. She met Lynn Miller on a blind date in 1946, and they eloped in New Haven secretly in the spring of 1948 with a formal wedding in Winnetka on Sept. 6, 1948.

She is survived by Marion Jennings (Bob), Roys Thedinger (Brad), Lynn Miller Jr., Rufus Miller (Blair) and Jackie Hawkey (Hal). She had eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Jeff and Lynn started their married life in Northfield, Ill. After Northfield, they lived in St. Louis and Houston, and then retired in Evergreen in 1989. In addition to raising five children, Jeff won many tennis titles, ultimately playing in the National Tennis Championship at Forest Hills with her longtime doubles partner.

She was also a lifelong volunteer, committing many hours a week to Red Cross work, the Laotian refugees in Houston in the late '70s and to teaching reading to under-resourced students in the projects in Chicago.

After retiring to Colorado, she and Lynn volunteered tirelessly at Rockland Community Church, King-Murphy Elementary School and the Evergreen Christian Outreach food bank. She and Lynn played competitive tennis, played paddle tennis at Mount Vernon Canyon Club, skied at Keystone, Copper Mountain and Loveland Ski Areas regularly and hiked at least 10 Fourteeners with friends and family.

They spent part of the year at their log-and-chink cabin near Buena Vista and Mount Princeton Hot Springs. In classic Miller style, they spontaneously bought the cabin after Jeff's doubles partner in a tennis tournament in Salida revealed that she had to sell the cabin that week. It turned out to be a wonderful cabin in the woods where Jeff loved to cook, hike and think up fun adventures for her grandchildren for 20 years. Fly fishing, hiking, cooking, reading and gathering wood were their favorite pastimes at the cabin.

The family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers at Golden Pond Retirement Community and Seasons Hospice. Their care during Mom's last two years was above and beyond.

