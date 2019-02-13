April Dawn Farrell, age 48, of Evergreen, passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for April Dawn Farrell.
She will be remembered for her love of animals, big heart and beautiful soul.
April is survived by her daughter, Jaime DeHerrera, and three older siblings, Leslie Tetteris, Mike Farrell and Dan Getchell and their families. She is also survived by her boyfriend, Ryan Hatcher.
April was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Farrell, and mother, Gladys Farrell.
A celebration of life will be held at the Evergreen Elks Lodge No. 2363 on Saturday, March 2, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Published in Canyon Courier on Feb. 13, 2019