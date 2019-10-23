Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur August Burzlaff. View Sign Service Information St John's Lutheran School 4500 Buena Vista Rd Bakersfield, CA 93311 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. John's Lutheran Church 4500 Buena Vista Road Bakersfield , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur "Art" Burzlaff, former long-time resident of Evergreen, passed away peacefully in Bakersfield, Calif., on Aug. 28, 2019, at the age of 96.

Arthur August Burzlaff was born in Clinton, Iowa. Art attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, where he met Beverley Ruth Whitmer. Art and Beverley were married on June 19, 1949, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Art graduated from Iowa State University with a BSc degree in chemical engineering. The couple lived in Charles City and Cedar Falls, Iowa, before moving to Brighton in 1961. They raised two children, son Alan and daughter Beth. In 1974, they moved to Greystone Estates in Evergreen.

Art owned BF Sales Engineer-ing in Golden. BF Sales was in business for more than 40 years servicing customers in the sanitary and industrial process industries. Beverley ran a collectible business, Mountain Memories, in Bergen Park and was a member of the Evergreen Area Chamber of Commerce.

Art and Beverley were active members at Lutheran Church of the Cross. After Beverley's death in 2012, Art moved to Bakersfield, Calif., to be close to his son's family.

Art was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Margaret Hahn, and his wife of 63 years, Beverley.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Alan and Jo Dena Burzlaff of Bakersfield, Calif., daughter and son-in-law Bethany and Charles Bertoli of Littleton, five grandsons and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4500 Buena Vista Road, Bakersfield, CA.

