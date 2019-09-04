Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Holmes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann Holmes, 81, passed away on May 21, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. Barbara had been a resident of the Westminster Oaks retirement community in Tallahassee for the past three-and-a-half years.

Barbara was born in Brighton, Mich., on Sept. 7, 1937. In 1959, she received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Barry College (now Barry University) in Miami Shores, Fla. Also in 1959, she married Charles Holmes, whom she had known since elementary school.

In her adult life, Barbara lived in New York, Texas, Colorado and Florida. One of her life's passions was teaching. She loved children and taught elementary school for many years. She also loved gardening and in Texas she had a working farm, where she sold vegetables from her garden, eggs from her chickens and milk from her dairy cows. Horses and sheep rounded out the livestock.

In 1980 her rural home in Corpus Christi, Texas, lay in the path of Hurricane Allen, and she evacuated her family, two cows, four cats and three dogs to Houston, Texas. For three days, the livestock resided in a cattle trailer in a suburban driveway and quickly became neighborhood favorites, especially during milking time. There were no casualties in the driveway or on the farm.

Barbara enjoyed wildlife photography. Trips to Alaska, Canada and Montana were the highlights of her photography travels. The "backyard" of her home in the Rocky Mountain foothills of Colorado also provided many photo subjects without the need to leave her property.

In November 2015, Barbara and Charles joined the Westminster Oaks retirement community. Barbara suffered from the effects of Alzheimer's disease but she was still able to participate in activities with her husband. One of these activities was animal therapy with Max, their golden retriever. Barbara loved golden retrievers, and she had five during her lifetime. She also taught religion at the Catholic churches that she and her husband were members of throughout their lives.

Barbara is survived by her daughter Beth Huettel (Markus) of Tallahassee, Fla.; son Timothy Holmes (Enda) of Eugene, Ore.; four grandchildren, Katie, Tia, Anna and Caleb; brother-in-law Howard G. Holmes II (Marti); a nephew, Chip; three nieces, Cheryl, Julie, and Cindy; and Max, her golden retriever.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Charles Holmes and parents Clayton and Elizabeth Dennis.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tallahassee Memorial Animal Therapy Program or the .

Barbara Ann Holmes, 81, passed away on May 21, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. Barbara had been a resident of the Westminster Oaks retirement community in Tallahassee for the past three-and-a-half years.Barbara was born in Brighton, Mich., on Sept. 7, 1937. In 1959, she received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Barry College (now Barry University) in Miami Shores, Fla. Also in 1959, she married Charles Holmes, whom she had known since elementary school.In her adult life, Barbara lived in New York, Texas, Colorado and Florida. One of her life's passions was teaching. She loved children and taught elementary school for many years. She also loved gardening and in Texas she had a working farm, where she sold vegetables from her garden, eggs from her chickens and milk from her dairy cows. Horses and sheep rounded out the livestock.In 1980 her rural home in Corpus Christi, Texas, lay in the path of Hurricane Allen, and she evacuated her family, two cows, four cats and three dogs to Houston, Texas. For three days, the livestock resided in a cattle trailer in a suburban driveway and quickly became neighborhood favorites, especially during milking time. There were no casualties in the driveway or on the farm.Barbara enjoyed wildlife photography. Trips to Alaska, Canada and Montana were the highlights of her photography travels. The "backyard" of her home in the Rocky Mountain foothills of Colorado also provided many photo subjects without the need to leave her property.In November 2015, Barbara and Charles joined the Westminster Oaks retirement community. Barbara suffered from the effects of Alzheimer's disease but she was still able to participate in activities with her husband. One of these activities was animal therapy with Max, their golden retriever. Barbara loved golden retrievers, and she had five during her lifetime. She also taught religion at the Catholic churches that she and her husband were members of throughout their lives.Barbara is survived by her daughter Beth Huettel (Markus) of Tallahassee, Fla.; son Timothy Holmes (Enda) of Eugene, Ore.; four grandchildren, Katie, Tia, Anna and Caleb; brother-in-law Howard G. Holmes II (Marti); a nephew, Chip; three nieces, Cheryl, Julie, and Cindy; and Max, her golden retriever.Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Charles Holmes and parents Clayton and Elizabeth Dennis.Memorial contributions may be made to the Tallahassee Memorial Animal Therapy Program or the . Published in Canyon Courier on Sept. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Canyon Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.