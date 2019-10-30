Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Nabb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jean Nabb, 83, of Greeley passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her daughter's home, surrounded by family. She was born July 23, 1936, in Elwood, Ind., to Carl Jennings Brian and Florence Estle (Babb) Fuller, where she grew up on a farm with six brothers and five sisters.

On Dec. 24, 1954, she married Ronald Kenneth Nabb in Elwood, and they soon after moved to Colorado. In the summer of 1969, Barbara and her husband Ron moved to the mountains southwest of Denver. She spent many happy years there as a wife and mother to her four girls. She loved cooking for her family as well as playing games, fishing, camping, gardening and taking care of their menagerie of animals.

Barbara worked at Conifer Finer Foods, West Jeff Elementary, May D&F and at home making beautiful Christmas wreaths each holiday season. Ron and Barbara loved to square dance and round dance with the Merry Mixers over the years. She and her girls attended church each Sunday at Mountain High Chapel in Conifer. Through the years, she enjoyed the addition of her 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She was looking forward to the arrival of her 19th great-grandchild.

Later, after the passing of her husband Ron, Barbara moved to Eaton, Colo., and then to Greeley, Colo., where she enjoyed friends and flower gardening. She attended Eaton Baptist Church and St. Patrick Presbyterian Church in Greeley.

Thankful to have shared her life are her daughters: Cheryl (Gordon) Barker of Midland, Texas; Leanne (Tim) Robel of Greeley; Susan (Steve) Krosky of Kersey, Colo.; and Holly (Brian) Matthews of Dacono, Colo; 15 grandchildren: Amy (Eli) Hess and children Olivia and Rosie; Lindsay (Hank) Bentley and children Henry, Miles, Etta and Rye; Hannah (Dave) Jacobs and children Simon and Maple; Grace Barker; Austin (Shannon) Robel and daughter Linde; Jessica (Matt) Larkin and children Emma, Annlee, Dulcie and Greta; Carlie (Austin) Lake and children George and Dahlia; Maggie Robel; Dora Robel; Kailey Stanton and son Brayden; Taylor Stanton; Griffin Stanton; Sarah Korsen (Adam) and children Bryan and Lily; Kenny Korsen (fiancée Melanie Burchfield); Erika (Richard) Overholt; and two sisters Florence Langley and Bev Boivin.

She was preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 6, 1998, as well as nine brothers and sisters.

A memorial service was held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Presbyterian Church in Greeley. Memorial gifts may be made to Eaton Baptist Church or St. Patrick Presbyterian Church in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at

