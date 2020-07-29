Barbara Smith, née Sable, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2020, after battling cancer for many years.

She was of Czechoslovakian descent and grew up in La Mesa, Calif., with her two brothers, Gary and James. Barbara married Ron Smith in September 1957.

After giving birth to their son Greg, they set out for Arizona, as Ron had been offered a job as a history professor at Arizona State University. Here they added their daughter Pamela to the family and further expanded their community. In later years, they made their way to colorful Colorado.

Barbara loved the adventure of travel. She had made it to the majority of continents including; Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Americas. She also cherished her friends and loved ones. This was represented by a forever close circle of friendships, and an endless dedication to her family and grandchildren.

Whether it was sewing, gardening or gift giving, a keen eye for beauty, wrapped in perfection was a necessity. This warrior of a matriarch will be so deeply missed and honored for generations to come.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband Ron, her daughter Pamela, her brother James, and her grandchildren Kael, Avery, O'Bryan, Noah, Natalie and Jackson, as well as her nieces Kerry and Anna.



