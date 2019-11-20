Betty Louise Luzadder

Service Information
Rockland Community Church
17 S Mt Vernon Country Club Rd
Golden, CO 80401
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Rockland Community Church
Golden, CO
Calling hours
Following Services
Bergen House of Rocky Mountain Village
31819 Rocky Village Drive
Evergreen, CO
Obituary
Betty Louise Luzadder, 97, of Evergreen graduated to Heaven on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 4:45 p.m.
A celebration of life service will be held at Rockland Community Church in Golden on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the service at the Bergen House of Rocky Mountain Village, 31819 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen (the first building). Extra parking will be available at Bergen Park Church for the reception.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's honor to the organizations she loved dearly, including Mount Evans Hospice, www.mtevans.org; the 700 Club, www1.cbn.com/700club; Compassion, www.compassion.com; and the Charles Stanley ministry, www.intouch.org.
Published in Canyon Courier on Nov. 20, 2019
