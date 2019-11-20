Betty Louise Luzadder, 97, of Evergreen graduated to Heaven on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 4:45 p.m.
A celebration of life service will be held at Rockland Community Church in Golden on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the service at the Bergen House of Rocky Mountain Village, 31819 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen (the first building). Extra parking will be available at Bergen Park Church for the reception.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's honor to the organizations she loved dearly, including Mount Evans Hospice, www.mtevans.org; the 700 Club, www1.cbn.com/700club; Compassion, www.compassion.com; and the Charles Stanley ministry, www.intouch.org.
Published in Canyon Courier on Nov. 20, 2019