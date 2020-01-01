Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Diane Choate. View Sign Service Information Foothills Chapel Cremation & Funeral Service - Golden 1100 Johnson Road Golden , CO 80402 (303)-279-1110 Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Diane Choate was a world traveler and took her final trip on Dec. 19, 2019. She was 82 years young.

Diane traveled to many parts of the U.S. as a young girl with her parents and was particularly fond of Michigan, especially Ontonagon, Pentwater and Ludington. In her adult years, travels took her to Greece, Australia, Indonesia, Denmark, England, Hawaii and all over the continental U.S. She was particularly proud of her watercolor artwork that she created during her travels.

Diane was born in Tulsa, Okla., to Adam Meek Butler and Virginia Elizabeth Berlin on Oct. 26, 1937, and moved to Evergreen in 1954. After graduating in 1956 from Evergreen High, she attended the University of Colorado for one year but then met and married her husband of 62 years, Harold Choate, in 1957. Evergreen was home for the remainder of her life.

Diane fought a short and courageous battle with cancer and chose to seek alternative treatment in Mexico, passing at St. Anthony Hospital four days after her return to Colorado.

The passion Diane had for art was not limited to watercolor; she loved her needlework and created stunning pieces for family and friends. She also enjoyed knitting, pastels and oil painting.

She deeply treasured gardening in her beautiful rock garden and was a member of the North American Rock Garden Society.

All throughout her adult life, she dedicated hours volunteering at the Denver Botanic rock gardens (

She was a member of several groups such as Welcome to Colorado, which has members from around the globe (www.wciclubs

.org). Her interests also included helping others through Bootstraps, (www.

Diane is survived by her husband, Harold; five children: Robyn Shegda (Mark), Jenny Dickinson (Jim), David Choate, Paul Choate and Heather Schultz (John); eight grandchildren: Kristina, David and Parker Choate, Nikki and Cole Shegda, and Taylor, Alex and Mason Schultz; and three great grandchildren.

Diane had an infectious smile that would melt the coldest heart. Her joy of travel was only surpassed by the days she spent with her grandchildren, who all will dearly miss her twinkling eyes.

