Billie "Bill" Hoffman Ackerman passed away in his beloved, adopted country of Costa Rica on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. He has been a resident of Evergreen since the early 1950s. He was 91 years old.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Terry in 1961, son David Ackerman in 1985 and his wife Barbara in 1990.
He is survived by two daughters, Gail Ackerman-Munroe of Woodland Park, Colo., and Susan Ackerman-Geis of Sarasota, Fla.
He was born in Nebraska on Feb. 16, 1929. His early years were spent with his adopted family, moving often between Nebraska, Kansas and finally settling in Colorado during the latter part of the Great Depression years.
He was a veteran. At the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy and spent time on Guam during World War II.
He met and married Barbara Croft of Denver in 1952. He moved the family from Denver to Evergreen in or around that same year.
He became a fixture in Evergreen as one of two local barbers in the community. It seemed no matter where the family traveled around the state, there were always people who knew the barber from Evergreen. He maintained his barber shop, Ack's Tonsorial Parlor, until the early 1970s.
He remained quite active in the local real estate market from the early 1960s until his death.
He served as a member of the Evergreen Metropolitan Water District from its beginning in 1979 until recently.
He was an antique auto enthusiast and avid gun collector.
Memorial services TBA.
Published in Canyon Courier on Feb. 5, 2020