Bradley Joel Okerlund, 65, born on Oct. 26, 1954, in Great Falls, Mont., to Spencer and Bonnie (Curran) Okerlund, passed away peacefully in Littleton on April 26 after a long battle with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Brad moved around Montana a lot following Spencer's career with Mountain Bell Telephone, growing up in Helena and finally making roots in Conrad, where he graduated from high school in 1973. He played football for three years, and he was one of the school's biggest fans, never missing a home game.

He then attended and graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Montana in Missoula, where he met the love of his life Kate Cramer. After marrying in 1979, the couple moved and settled down in the beautiful mountains of Evergreen and started a family.

Brad sparked great passion for skiing, rafting, unicycling and business.

There was nothing he couldn't do except for maybe being a better golfer. He is remembered by his family and lifelong friends for his contagious smile, funny smirk, quick wit, easy-going personality and "cowboy" funny jokes.

Although he was a successful businessman, he was never flashy and never passed judgment on anyone or anything.

Brad is survived by his wife, Kate, of Evergreen; son Daniel (Carley) of Iron Mountain, Mich.; daughter Cory (Ben) Blucher of Evergreen; four grandchildren, Ziah Joel, Dillon Marie, Bradley Scott and Kinsley RaeLynn; brother Scott (Janaya) of Kalispell, Mont.; sisters Dana (Lance) Lahti and Risin (Craig) Stewart, both of Helena, Mont.; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.

All these people take the best part of Brad as he continues his next adventure. Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Spencer and Bonnie.

Published in Canyon Courier on May 6, 2020

