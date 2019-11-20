Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brandon Alan Bianco. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Flatirons Community Church 24887 Genesee Trail Road Golden , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

With heavy hearts, Brandon's family and friends said goodbye to him on Nov. 11, 2019. He was 36 years young.

Brandon Alan Bianco was born in Denver during the Blizzard of '82 on Dec. 22, 1982. He attended Evergreen High School and graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in speech communication.

He was a Colorado boy and loved his home community of Evergreen, where he spent most of his life. He held various jobs before realizing his dream of starting his own business, Evergreen Moves, a moving and delivery company. He was also in the process of opening a retail store, Mountain Rustic, in Evergreen, where an inventory sale will occur in the near future with all proceeds going to support the love of his life, Shelby, and his son, Kai.

It is appropriate that he was born during a massive blizzard because he always knew how to make an entrance. His gregarious nature, brilliant smile and engaging personality could always light up a room, but perhaps what he will be remembered for most is his big heart.

Generous to a fault, he saw the best in people and never passed up an opportunity to help someone less fortunate than himself. Even after death, his generosity continued to live on as he donated his organs to save and improve the lives of many others.

Brandon's creative spirit and passionate heart was often reflected in his music. He was an accomplished guitarist and songwriter who loved to perform, occasionally playing in local venues with his sister, Holly. A date night with Shelby usually included a concert featuring a favorite band.

Even as he grew into adulthood, Brandon had a childlike curiosity and wonder. Perhaps that was one reason he and his son had such a strong connection. He fiercely loved his little boy Kai and took every opportunity to nurture Kai's heart with affection and humor.

Shelby and Brandon loved to travel, and their last adventure included a vacation at the beach with Kai.

Brandon was a man of effervescent affection. He loved to gather friends together. His connection with his friends was immediate, deep, real, passionate and loyal. All of this was fueled by his faith in Jesus, and his love for his friends and family was how he practiced his faith.

In addition to Shelby and Kai, Brandon is survived by his father Frank Bianco of Idaho Springs, his mother Melanie Crane of Evergreen, his sister Holly Karford of Evergreen as well as his beloved niece and nephew, Remi Jane and Logan Karford, and extended family and friends.

A celebration service will take place at his home church, Flatirons Community Church, 24887 Genesee Trail Road, Golden, CO, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. Please bring a heavy appetizer to share.

