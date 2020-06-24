Bryan Thomas Ohmart died peacefully on June 2, 2020, in Littleton.

Bryan was born on March 7, 1982, in Reno, Nevada. Prior to residing in Denver, Bryan grew up in Evergreen.

Bryan was a loved son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend who will be missed immensely. Bryan made an impression on everyone he met, and his smile could light up a room. He loved his friends and family to the fullest and will always be remembered.

Remember the happy times, share wonderful memories and raise a glass with cheer. Come celebrate in honor of Bryan's life from 1 to 4 p.m. July 25, 2020, at Echo Mountain Ski Area, 19285 Highway 103, Idaho Springs. Food, drinks and laughter all in honor of Bryan!

