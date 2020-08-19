1/1
Burnie Summey
1938 - 2020
Burnie Summey, 81, of Evergreen passed away Aug. 12, 2020, from a short illness. 
Burnie was born in Greeneville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 1938, to Charlie and Lizzie Summey. He was the owner and operator of Airdale Electric for 25 years in the mountain area.
Burnie served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 12-1/2 years and served two tours in Vietnam. He was a machine gunner on Huey gunships and Medevac support, was awarded Combat Air Crew Wings, four Air Medals, the Navy Achievement Medal and many others, and was with HML-167.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lizzie Summey; his six sisters: Ollie Summey, Anna Mae Russell, Easter Vest, Robena Grubbs, Jeanette Boles and Jean McCamis; and four brothers: Lester Summey, Winston "Red" Summey, Steve Summey and Charles Summey. 
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Mary Frances Summey, son Ron Summey, daughter Kelly Molliconi, and grandsons Michael, Mark and Luke Molliconi.
Services will be held for immediate family at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Published in Canyon Courier from Aug. 19 to Sep. 9, 2020.
