Carl Vining, age 68, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at his home on South Turkey Creek Road.
Carl was born in a log cabin in rural Conifer to Glenn and Margaret Vining in 1949. He graduated from Bear Creek High School in 1968 and lived in the Conifer/Morrison area all his life. He worked at the Evergreen Safeway for 13 years, and did construction and snowplowing for many more years.
Carl is survived by his brother, Melvin Vining of Denver.
Services will be held at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 901 S. Sheridan Blvd., on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, with viewing from 4 to 4:30 p.m. followed by a short memorial service. Sandwiches and light refreshments will be served afterward.
Carl loved all animals, and in lieu of flowers, his brother asks that you make a donation to your favorite animal shelter, the Humane Society or any organization that helps animals in his memory.
Published in Canyon Courier on Aug. 14, 2019